Country Singer Karley Scott Collins Denies Moving in with Keith Urban

Karley Scott Collins is shooting down rumors that she’s in a relationship with Keith Urban.

The 26-year-old opened for Keith, 58, on his 2025 High and Alive world tour.

She took to Instagram to set the record straight on headlines the two had moved in together.

She shared a report on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Yall, this is absolutely RIDICULOUS and untrue,” alongside a laughing emoji.

People magazine reached out to Karley and Keith, but have not received a response.

The news comes nearly two weeks after Keith and ex-wife Nicole Kidman reached a divorce settlement.

According to court records obtained by “Extra,” a final divorce decree was entered on January 6, which meant that a judge has signed off on the divorce.

Based on the records, a parenting plan has been set in place, and both parties have agreed to waive their right to spousal support.

Both have agreed that there won’t be any child support.

Kidman will be named the primary parent of their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, while Urban gets “parenting time” every other weekend, unless otherwise noted.