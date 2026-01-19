Brooklyn Beckham Unloads Shocking Family Feud Bombshells: ‘I Do Not Want to Reconcile'

Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn is telling his side of the story when it comes to the Beckham family feud!

The feud has been simmering since Brooklyn married Nicola Pelz in 2022. Today, it’s boiling over.

Brooklyn unloaded on his estranged parents in a series of blistering Instagram posts, writing, “I do not want to reconcile with my family.”

“Extra” has reached out to David and Victoria for comment, as well as Brooklyn.

Brooklyn brought up examples of alleged hurtful behavior surrounding his wedding and his dad David’s 50th birthday party.

The 26-year-old wrote, “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

Brooklyn insisted, “I’m not being controlled. I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He said, “My family values public promotion and endorsement above all else,” calling their social media posts “performative."

He wrote of the wedding, “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”

Brooklyn claimed his mom was supposed to make Nicola’s wedding dress, but “cancelled… in the eleventh hour,” forcing the bride to find a last-minute alternative.

He went on, “Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressed and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected, my wife and our future children… My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since.”

Brooklyn even claimed Victoria called him “evil” for including his nanny and Nicola’s late grandma Naunni at their table at the wedding because they had lost their husbands, while placing both sets of parents at “tables equally adjacent to ours.”

He claimed, “My wife Nicola has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

Brooklyn said despite this they flew to London for his father’s 50th birthday. He said David “refused all of our attempts” to spend quality time together “unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner.”

He added, “When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn’t invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all.”

Brooklyn ended by saying, “The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”