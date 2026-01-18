Will Reeve, Son of Christopher Reeve, Marries Amanda Dubin: 'Magical Couple'

Getty Images

Will Reeve, the ABC News correspondent who is the son of the late Christopher and Dana Reeve, married Amanda Dubin in Miami this weekend!

People magazine reports that Will, 33, and Amanda, 29, exchanged "I dos" on Saturday.

Robin Roberts, Will's ABC co-worker, had shared an image of herself and her wife with their ABC colleagues in Miami, writing, "Pre-party last night before heading to celebrate a beautiful couple say I do!🥂."

She called them a "magical couple."

In February 2025, Will admitted on "Live with Kelly and Mark" that both Amanda and her mom are event planners!

Because of that, Mark Consuelos told Will, “This is the easiest wedding you’ll ever be part of.”

The journalist replied, “I hope it’s the only wedding I’m ever a part of!”

The two had been engaged since November 2024.

Reeve and Dubin announced the good news on Instagram that month, posting photos of Will popping the question and a little party that broke out afterward.

"Us 🤍," Amanda captioned the photos.

In a statement to People magazine, Reeve said, "Friday was the happiest night of our lives and we can’t wait to spend forever together."

The two celebrated their engagement in a swanky apartment with a fabulous view of the Empire State Building, a landmark that played a crucial part of Christopher Reeve's 1980 film "Superman II."