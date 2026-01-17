Lamar Odom Arrested — Again

Lamar Odom was arrested in Las Vegas on a DUI charge, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the ex-NBA star was pulled over early Saturday and booked for driving under the influence.

The matter is still being investigated.

Along with the DUI charge, Odom was hit with two minor traffic violations — driving more than 41 MPH over the posted speed limit and an improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

Odom could still be in custody — there is no word on his being released.

Odom, who has long battled substance abuse, was last arrested on a DUI in 2013.

In 2015, he made headlines for ODing and nearly dying at a legal brothel. His wife, Khloé Kardashian, stood by him during that period, but their relationship came to a halt when Odom relapsed three years later.