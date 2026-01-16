Getty Images

Tom Brady is looking back at this last season of football, which coincided with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

In an interview with MLFootball, he recalled, “My last season was tough.”

Brady announced his retirement in February 2022, but famously returned for one more season. He spent his last three years with the NFL playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to that, he was with the New England Patriots for 20 years.

Tom and Gisele divorced in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage.

Brady seemed to reference the divorce as he told MLFootball of his final season, “I was going through, I had a lot of, you know, a personal family issue. And it was a challenge, and it was very… it just took a lot out of me in terms of, you know, my ability to play.”

While Tom helped the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in 2021, but ended 2022 without making it to the big game despite trying "to put as much as I could into” it.

Tom said, “I felt like I owed to my teammates and coaches to give them everything I had," he said. "I wish it could have been a little bit better at the end. But it was just a unique situation and a unique year for me.”

Of finally retiring, he said, “I had 23 years of [football] so I didn’t think I was missing anything, retiring. I felt like I always had a goal — 45. I was 45 years old, I wanted to spend time with my kids, I felt like, okay, now it’s time for me to be at all my kids’ games. They’ve been to enough of their dad’s games.”

Gisele married Joaquim Valente on December 3. They welcomed a baby in February 2025.