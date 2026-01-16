Instagram

Lo Bosworth, 39, and husband Dom Natale just welcomed their first child.

The reality star announced her daughter’s arrival on Instagram, writing, "Our girl Nelle is here. She started the year by surprising us two weeks early, but really, she was right on time. Our teeny one is named for her Oma and already so loved.”

She promised, "More to come!”

Lo also shared a photo of her precious baby girl, as well as one prior to delivery of her and Dom.

Bosworth's former “The Hills” and “Laguna Beach” co-star Lauren Conrad, shared well wishes in the comments, writing, "Welcome to the world sweet girl!! So happy for you you guys 🤍.”

Lo and Dom announced their marriage and pregnancy back in July.

They tied the knot in a small ceremony in Laguna Beach with just 28 guests in attendance.

She opened up to People magazine about the nuptials, saying, "We wanted our wedding to meet the moment of where we’re at right now. I’m about four months pregnant, and before starting our fertility journey we thought about a big, New York City wedding. Once our family plans got underway however, we changed course to something we knew would be perfect if I was lucky enough to get pregnant: an intimate wedding with our closest family members enjoyed at home. We could take off our shoes, stretch out, enjoy great food and the beautiful decor and relax.”