‘The Beauty’: Evan Peters on Re-Teaming with Ryan Murphy & Playing 'Normal Guy’ (Exclusive)

Picture Group for FX

Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall are dishing on “The Beauty,” their new body horror series about a super drug that makes you beautiful — but with horrifying consequences.

“Extra” spoke with Rebecca about joining the Ryan Murphy universe, while Evan talked teaming with Ryan again.

Hall said she was “excited” to be part of the universe and opened up about her first day on set.

She recalled, “We were doing the scene in the hotel room, which is a love scene, so it was a little intense to be straight-up [physical].”

Evan was thrilled to be reunited with Ryan, saying, “It seemed like it was going to be super fun to shoot… There’s a lot of really long action sequences, and it’s an interesting topic. I was a big fan of the comic book series and love the dystopian world that they created.

In the series, Evan and Rebecca play FBI agents, so he also joked about portraying a “normal guy” after his turn as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Murphy’s 2022 “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Evan recalled how Ryan sold him on the project, saying, “Ryan said, ‘You’re playing a normal-guy everyman. There’s a romance story. There’s some action involved,’ and I said, ‘Sign me up.’”

They also reflected on what they would sacrifice for “perfection” and beauty being a social construct.

Rebecca called it a “complicated” topic, saying, “I think you have to be really, really honest with yourself about, like, ‘What do I want and what about me do I like?' I’m broadly in favor of, you know, people doing whatever they have to do to make themselves feel more like themselves, but I sort of, you know, think it’s complicated in a world where we’re paying to attain ‘perfection,’ because what is perfection? I think beauty is something that is generally socially constructed and has sort of been contingent on a historical moment, so I don’t think it’s a constant.”