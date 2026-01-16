Getty Images

“Tell Me Lies” co-stars Sonia Mena and Spencer House are reportedly dating!

Sources told People magazine that the on-screen couple have been in a relationship for several years.

Fans speculated that they were dating when the show’s makeup artist Jenny Lin mentioned the romance in a Substack interview.

Lin said, “[Spencer] and Sonia, who plays Pippa, are together in real life, and they’re just so nice. It’s so cute to have one big family, and we all love each other."

Earlier this week, Sonia and Spencer were also spotted together at the premiere of "The Beauty" in New York.