Survivalists Face Hell on Earth in New Season of 'Naked and Afraid' — Watch the Promo

The new season of “Naked and Afraid” drops February 15 on Discovery Channel!

“Extra” has an exclusive first look at the promo, revealing the teams battling hunger, cold, parasites, and more.

The show calls it "the most raw and adrenaline-charged season yet,” revealing, “Survivalists face hell on Earth and the ultimate test of body, mind, and spirit as they are dropped into five of the world’s most brutal and diverse locations, armed only with their determination and without water, food or clothing.”

The premiere kicks off with “Naked and Afraid” legend Matt Wright surprising a team in the Florida Everglades, while another episode will put five social media influencers to the test, as they try to prove their skills in the real world.