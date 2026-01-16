‘One Tree Hill” Star Tyler Hilton & ‘My Old Ass’ Director Megan Park Split

Getty Images

“One Tree Hill” alum Tyler Hilton, 42, and “The Secret Life of the American Teenager’s” Megan Park, 39, are pulling the plug on their 11-year marriage.

On Friday, Hilton broke the news on Instagram, writing, “A life update: I’ve never been super comfortable sharing personal information about our family life, but I’ve seen enough speculation online that I thought warranted clarity. Some time ago, Megan and I decided to end our marriage.”

“We continue to make the kids and coparenting the priority,” Tyler added. “Thanks for continuing to respect our privacy.”

The two share two minor children Winnie and Benny.

Last year, Tyler opened up surprising people with their romance, telling Us Weekly, “People are so weirded out because she was like this Christian, goody two-shoes, ‘I’m a virgin’ on ‘Secret Life.’ And I was such a raunch dog on ‘One Tree Hill.’ They’re like, ‘What? How did these characters end up together?’”

He went on, “I think people’s minds are blown, but a lot of people don’t know until they see us together. I guess we’ve been more private than I’ve realized.”

They met on the set of the 2007 film “Charlie Bartlett,” and most recently worked on “My Old Ass,” which Megan directed.