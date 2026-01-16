How Filmmaker Amber Briscoe Is Helping Grieving Parents Heal

Former “Extra” producer and filmmaker Amber Briscoe is using her own story of unbearable loss to help other grieving parents.

Briscoe created a powerful new documentary called “Tragic to Magic” after losing her son Jagger to an accidental drug overdose six years ago.

The pain of losing Jagger was too much for Briscoe to handle, but she found a path forward after strange incidents started happening in her home.

She said, “The signs or the anomalies in my life started the very day that Jagger passed.”

In making “Tragic to Magic,” Amber has joined forces with two other grieving mothers who’ve experienced those same signs. The documentary also features scholars and scientists who are studying the subject of the afterlife.

Amber is hoping to raise the funds to finish the film and help others turn their grief into healing and hope.