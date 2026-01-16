‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Off ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Takes Comedic Twist

Steffan Hill/HBO

The “Game of Thrones” spin-off “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” still features trademarks of the original series, including epic battles, incredible costumes, and Targaryens, but they also want to make you laugh.

Peter Claffey is Ser Duncan the Tall aka Dunk, who teams up with 11-year-old Dexter Sol Ansell, who goes by the name Egg.

“Extra” caught up with the cast, who dished on the series and their characters.

Peter said of executive producer Ira Parker, "Ira was hellbent on creating an entirely different show and a different look at a different point of view of Westeros.”

He added, "I'm like a complete kid at heart as well. So, it just felt like you know playing with swords and stuff with my cousins back when I was a kid."

Dunk and Egg’s chemistry is off the charts! Dexter told us, “We bounce off each other quite a lot. He’s very funny… He's funny a bit too much."

Egg is harboring a secret, and Dexter said, "He's very mysterious and he's a know-it-all. Wait till episode three.”

While Finn Bennet is the big bad Prince Aerion Targaryen, a soon-to-be classic “GoT” villain.

Finn said, "He's angry, I think, and spiky and volatile. So, he's definitely up there with some of the some of the worst offenders."