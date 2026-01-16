Celebrity News January 16, 2026
Emilia Clarke Reunites with ‘Game of Thrones’ Co-Star Jason Momoa: ‘Dragon Daddy'
“Game of Thrones” fan favorites Jason Momoa, 46, and Emilia Clarke, 39, reunited in NYC.
Clarke, who was visiting “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to promote her show “Ponies," shared a photo of the pair on Instagram and wrote, "New York has given me so many things to be grateful for on this trip and just when I thought it couldn’t be better… look who walked into my dressing room.”
Emilia Clarke on ‘Secret Invasion’ & If She’ll Be in the Jon Snow Spin-Off (Exclusive)View Story
Emilia played Daenerys Targaryen, later known as Khaleesi Mother of Dragons, and she included the hashtags #mydragondaddy and #westillgotit 🔥.”
Clarke wore a long-sleeved black top and long black skirt for the photo, while Momoa wore brown pants and an olive vest. He paired the look with a top hat and sunglasses.
Jason, who played Khal Drogo, replied in the comments, "Love u Khalessi ❤️❤️❤️❤️ miss u."
Kit Harington Reveals Daughter Took First Steps as He Gushes Over Kids (Exclusive)View Story
Fans couldn’t help but react with their characters' famous terms of endearment for each other. Khal would call her "Moon of my life,” and Daenerys would call him "Sun and Stars.”
While in NYC, Jason stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to promote his movie "The Wrecking Crew."