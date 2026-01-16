Chris Pratt Reveals Fate of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Massive Christmas Gift! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chris Pratt and Kali Reis sit down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to talk “Mercy,” their new sci-fi thriller in which Chris plays a detective who stands trial for the murder of his wife before an AI judge.

Chris spoke about the concept of guilty before proven innocent and the realities and dangers of an AI world.

He said in this reality, “All the evidence is there to say this person's absolutely guilty,” adding, “So those kind of crimes, they're like, 'If we catch you, we'll kill you the same day we catch you because we need to stop this kind of crime.’ And so… I’m not a proponent of guilty until proven innocent, but I can understand how in a world you would try to implement something like that to stop crime.”

Pratt continued, “Here's my character. He finds himself on the opposite end of receiving this justice and has to prove himself innocent. And also, he doesn't even know if he did it or not because he was drunk the entire night before and blacked the whole thing out.”

He also talked about the set and being locked into a chair for his scenes, saying, "All of that stuff was very real because the set itself that we created was very much how they would create a Mercy Court in a big volume space with digital walls and interacting with things that are not actually there but just screens. And so, in a way, it took the challenge away from having to use my imagination because I was really able to look at things and process things in the moment."

Chris also revealed his homage to "Die Hard” in the movie, explaining, “My character has no shoes on, and you know of course in ‘Die Hard' he that was something he didn’t have any shoes on and so that was something I said I should have no shoes on because I don't want to give any spoilers but you know if there was ever a moment I was out of the chair I wanted to have to run barefoot.”

It also helped his ankle heal after he got injured the first week on set.

“I kind of almost broke my ankle during a stunt sequence in the first week and so it was really nice not to have to wear a shoe on my foot because my ankle was absolutely destroyed,” he said.

Kali, who plays Chris’ detective partner, actually studied criminal justice before becoming an actor.

She said, "I first wanted to be in forensics, then I want to work with kids in the juvenile detention system… and I've had a few roles now where I'm playing law enforcement.”

Kali said in this role she’s the one trying to “follow his evidence and follow his trail to try to help prove his innocence.”

