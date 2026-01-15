Todd & Julie Chrisley React to ‘Masked Singer’ Backlash & Talk 'New Normal' (Exclusive)

Michael Becker / FOX

Todd and Julie Chrisley chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi after they were revealed as the Croissants on “The Masked Singer.”

Todd talked about getting the offer, saying, “We had so many offers, and Julie and I weren’t ready to do anything just yet.”

They discussed the opportunity and finally decided to do it, but Todd revealed Julie "started second-guessing every day thereafter.”

Julie explained, “That is his wheelhouse, not mine!” Adding, “I knew it was going to be a great time,” noting daughter Savannah Chrisley "had been on a previous season.”

Did Savannah know they were on the show? Todd said she sent him a text that asked, “Are you doing ‘Masked Singer’?” He replied, “Why would you ask me that?"

She called him and revealed someone had run into them on the lot. Todd, however, wouldn’t spill the beans, telling her, “You’ll have to tune in and see.”

Savannah did tune in and messaged her parents, “Oh, my God, y’all did so good.”

Plus, they chatted about their tongue-in-cheek song choice “Jailhouse Rock.”

Trae Patton / FOX

Todd and Julie were sentenced to 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively, for tax evasion and bank fraud in 2022. They began their sentences in January 2023. They both received pardons from President Donald Trump in May 2025.

Julie initially didn’t want to do it, but conceded, “It was a fun song.”

Todd added, “I wanted to do something… tongue-in-cheek that was going to be funny and that was going to steal the thunder from the naysayers… so that song was one that we selected. I had to sell Julie on it for the first couple of days, and then she finally understood why I wanted to do that, she got it and she embraced it and we had a great time.”

Todd and Julie, who have always maintained their innocence, also reacted to some backlash, which Todd says is all “tied to the Trump name.”

Todd said, “I think that the reason it rubs them the wrong way is because we got a pardon from someone that they don’t like. I think that’s where the controversy comes from.”

To those who think it’s unfair that they were pardoned and then get to go on a show like “The Masked Singer," Todd said, “Julie and I have stayed committed to the fact that we did not deserve to be where we were to begin with because we didn’t commit those crimes.”

He went on, "Do I understand how people would look at it and say, ‘They're entitled, this happens to rich, affluent people’? I do understand that, because when you look at it and you look at so many people that are still left behind, it is easy to see that. Julie and I had no way of knowing this pardon was coming. We were grateful… So, do I understand that? Yes, I do understand that… but that really isn’t what the conflict has been about us. It's been tied to the Trump name as to why there has been so much controversy."

They also opened up about how their lives have changed since being released from prison, plus what’s next for them as they work on multiple shows.

Todd said, “You look at where you are today versus where you were six months ago. And then you truly understand the power of God. You understand how your life can change overnight for good or bad.”

He continued, "I stay involved in my prison reform every day. We came home on May the 28th and I’ve brought 106 men home after me, you know, through proper calculations and making sure that they were getting the credits that they were supposed to get and to shed light on a broken system.”

As for upcoming projects, Todd said, “The family's coming back to television this year in a new reality show. I’m filming a show overseas this year. I’m doing a show with Chase, Julie's got a show that she's doing with Savannah and then she's got her cooking show so we're very busy this year but we’re grateful and blessed to be busy.”