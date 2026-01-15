Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are going strong!

A source tells Page Six the couple has been living together for more than a year.

While Timothée and Kylie have not said “I do,” the insider claims ,“It’s like they’re basically married already.”

“They’re obsessed with each other and always together,” the source added.

Chalamet is also reportedly present with Jenner’s children with ex Travis Scott: Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3.

The news comes after Timothée thanked Kylie during his acceptance speeches at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes.

As he took home best actor trophies at both events for “Marty Supreme,” he referred to Kylie as his “partner” during his speeches.

At Critics Choice, he confirmed they had been together for three years and told her from the stage, “Thank you for our foundation. I love you. I couldn't do this without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

In December, they turned heads on the “Marty Supreme” red carpet in L.A. by paying homage to the film in matching orange outfits.

Chalamet wore an orange leather suit and orange boots while carrying a black leather ping-pong paddle case.