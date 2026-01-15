Tiffany Haddish Weighs In on ‘Heated Rivalry,’ Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio & More!

Fresh off her turn as Le Who Who on “The Masked Singer,” Tiffany Haddish is breaking down some of the biggest headlines!

“Extra” spoke with Tiffany, who shared her take on “Heated Rivalry,” Timothée Chalamet, and Nikki Glaser.

In a segment we’re calling “The World According to Tiffany,” the comedian praised Glaser for hosting the Golden Globes, saying, “I think she did an amazing job… I saw her preparing in the clubs… and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s gonna kill this!’ and I feel like she did.”

Would Tiffany ever consider hosting the Golden Globes?

She answered, “No, it don’t pay nothing and they never nominated me for a damn thing!”

If she were going to single out some stars, it’d definitely be Leonardo DiCaprio!

Tiffany quipped, “I’ve been trying to get pregnant by Leo for years.”

Haddish revealed that she auditioned for Teyana Taylor’s part in Leo’s movie “One Battle After Another.”

She said, “I auditioned twice, but I think I said the wrong thing. ‘I’m ovulating, let’s do this!’ Don’t say that.”

Tiffany is also well aware of the buzzy show “Heated Rivalry” after one of her friends told her about it!

She commented, “I was like, ‘What is this? What is happening on this show?’”

Tiffany also raved about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, saying, “i just saw them the other night. They are my little friends. I’m so happy for them.”

Haddish is gearing up to hit the road for her comedy tour. She shared, “It’s just a few places… I’m going to a few places across the United States of America. I’m hitting comedy clubs. I wanted more intimacy and I wanted to see my fans… I really want to see them, hear them, experience them, and let them experience me.”

As for her time on “The Masked Singer,” Haddish revealed how it finally felt to take off the mask, saying, “It was probably 150 degrees. It was so hot. I felt like my face was getting a whole personal sauna.”

Tiffany joked about shooting her shot with the show’s host Nick Cannon.

She recalled, “I was like, ‘I’d like to be a part of a big family.”