Six months after news broke about his split with his ex, Kayla Rae Reid, things are getting serious between Ryan Lochte and his girlfriend Molly Gillihan.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ryan and Molly have moved in together!

Calling it the “right next step,” Lochte told People magazine, “Everything I’ve done over the last 10 months has been about my kids and becoming the best father I can be for them. That meant doing the work — going to rehab, rededicating my life to Christ, going to therapy and making changes that put my children first.”

Ryan and Kayla share three children: Caiden, 8, Liv Rae, 6, and Georgia June, 2.

He noted, “Because of that growth, I’m grateful to now have my kids 50% of the time.”

Ryan and Molly are ready for a “blended family” since she has kids, too!

He gushed, “I fell in love with someone who shares those same values and who has three children of her own. Together, we’re a family of six kids. She’s my best friend, our kids have formed an incredible bond, and it became clear that being together under one roof was the right next step for all of us.”

“We needed a bigger home to support our blended family, and we’re focused on creating a loving, stable environment for all of our children,” Lochte went on.

On Wednesday, Lochte posted photos of his new home with Molly on Instagram.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He wrote, “Home Sweet Home 🏠 #moveinday @mollygilli.”

Ryan and Molly went public with their relationship in July, four months after Kayla filed for divorce.