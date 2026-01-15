Getty Images

Years before he was charged with murder in the deaths of his parents Rob Reiner and Michelle Singer Reiner, Nick Reiner was reportedly put under a court-ordered mental health conservatorship.

According to The New York Times, Reiner was placed under a Lanterman-Petris-Short conservatorship in 2020, which allowed for involuntary psychiatric treatment.

Under this type of conservatorship, a conservator or someone close to the patient can decide on medical treatments.

A renewal for the conservatorship was not filed, so it ended a year later.

Reiner’s assigned conservator was Steven Baer, who weighed in on the killings, saying that mental illness “is an epidemic that is widely misunderstood and this is a horrible tragedy.”

It has been reported that Reiner’s schizophrenia medications were switched a month before his parents were killed.

Reiner’s medications were reportedly changed due to side effects he was experiencing.

Reiner’s medication was a major focus in “TMZ Investigates: The Reiner Murders.”

Harvey Levin recently spoke to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar, saying, “When Alan Jackson was talking about why a jury would find him not guilty, what we're told is it has to do with changing those meds, which literally put him out of his head.”

He continued, “Rob and Michele were alarmed. They saw the change in his behavior. They knew what was going on, but they’re not doctors. They don’t know how to solve this problem. So, Rob and Michele were watching their son spiral and there was nothing they knew to do that would abate it.”

Levin added, “We are not told why the doctors changed the meds. The people we’re talking to know, they won’t tell us, but what they would say is when you hear the reason, you’re going to be shocked.”

Nick had confessed in the past that he'd been in and out of rehab nearly 20 times, beginning around the time he was 15. There have reportedly been multiple wellness and welfare checks at the Reiners’ home over the years, and TMZ reported he was diagnosed around 2020.