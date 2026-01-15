Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Calls Her NYC Home Office ‘Buckingham Palace’

Getty Images

Justin Baldoni is shedding light on his meetings with Blake Lively during the shooting of “It Ends with Us.”

Baldoni and Lively are locked in a legal battle, and Justin sat for a deposition in October 2025. In a transcript of the deposition, obtained by People magazine, Justin revealed that Blake refers to her home office in New York City as “Buckingham Palace.”

Justin explained, "She used to call it Buckingham Palace, as she said, because so many celebrities walked through there. I think that was her office in her penthouse apartment, which was the place that Ms. Lively requested all of our meetings be.”

The penthouse has come up in the legal battle before.

In November, an unsealed email obtained by People magazine put Taylor Swift and Hugh Jackman on the scene of an alleged confrontation between Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds and Baldoni.

The publication reports that in an April 25, 2023, meeting, Baldoni met with Reynolds and Lively at their NYC penthouse, were Reynolds is said to have "unloaded" on Baldoni, saying "how horrible it was" for him to have asked Lively about her weight.

The email describes Baldoni as having been "completely embarrassed," and having apologized on the spot.

He "even shared some tears," according to the email, which was from Wayfarer Studios co-founder Jamey Heath's team to Baldoni's publicist in July 2024.

The “It Ends with Us” battle started in December 2024 when Lively filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.

Two months later, she also accused him of defamation. Baldoni has denied all of Lively's allegations.

He then filed the $400-million lawsuit against Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds that has now been officially dismissed.

Justin also filed a $250-million lawsuit against The New York Times, but that was dismissed as well.