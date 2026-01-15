Getty Images

Singer John Mellencamp is giving a health update on his daughter Teddi Mellencamp amid her cancer battle.

During an appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, John said that Teddi is “really sick.”

He went on, “It’s not f**king fun. She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now.”

John’s comments come as a shock since Teddi announced that she had “no detectable cancer” in October.

On an episode of her podcast ”Two Ts in a Pod,” she told co-host Dolores Catania, “Just to give a little life update to you guys, I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer.”

She confessed, “When they told me, I was in such shock. I was, like, numb,” adding, “I’m not considered in remission or anything like that.”

Teddi did acknowledge that she would experience some struggles, saying, “I’m still going to be having days when I’m feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I’m still fighting because you have to be.”

According to Teddi, the immunotherapy treatments will continue for another year.

She said, “The way the [doctors] said it works, it’s like one year, then two years, then at three years you’re allowed to be considered… in remission. So, but that was huge news yesterday.”

The former reality star will continue to be careful, saying, “People think just because the cancer’s gone that I can’t still get sick or whatever, but I’m still in treatment, so I still have a compromised immune system. So, I have to still to be careful.”

On Thursday, Teddi posted an Instagram Story video of herself on a hike, captioning it “Day 38.”

The video was set to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s hit song “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

