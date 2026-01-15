Harry Styles Announces New Album 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.’

Getty Images

Harry Styles is dropping new music!

The singer just announced his latest album is on the way, dropping March 6.

According to his website, "Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.” features 12 tracks and was executive produced by Kid Harpoon.

Fans might recall Kid Harpoon co-wrote and produced Styles’ last album “Harry’s House.”

Speculation over the album started last month, as Styles began dropping hints on social media and elsewhere, many with the phrase, “We belong together."

This is Harry’s first album in four years, it is also his fourth solo album.

Styles promoted his 2019 album “Fine Line” and his 2022 album “Harry’s House” with his massive “Love on Tour” shows the spanned from 2021 to 2023.