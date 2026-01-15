‘Bridgerton’ S4: Luke Thompson on Benedict’s 'Wild Roller Coaster' with Sophie (Exclusive)

Netflix

Benedict Bridgerton’s love story with Sophie Baek takes center stage in “Bridgerton” Season 4!

“Extra” spoke with stars Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha about what’s in store, and if Benedict can change his wild ways.

Luke quipped, “I think anyone can change. I think partly the thing that’s standing in his way, actually, is sort of thinking, you know, wildness versus, you know, settling down or committing, something as being something boring or heavy or, you know, like, actually ,I think the big discovery he makes… I think the journey he goes on with Sophie is that really committing to something and someone and really taking something right to the end, which he’s not, you know, it’s not something that he’s used to doing, actually. It’s a proper wild roller coaster.”

While Sophie is not Benedict’s “comfort zone,” Luke stressed, “He discovers the wildness of actually just being with one person.”

Luke said it was “perfect timing” for this to be his season, recalling the moment when the showrunner broke the news to him!

He said, “When the showrunner asked to give you a call on your break… in the evening… I was like… I did think, ‘Oh, I wonder if maybe this is what the call is…' It was an amazing moment.”

Yerin spoke about her “seamless” entry into the “Bridgerton” world.

She found out that she would be a character on the show in June. She said, “My audition process was, like, from the self-tape to hearing the call was, like, less than two weeks, and then I quickly packed my bags and then was living in London very quickly. I didn’t have the privilege of warming up for a couple years.”

Yerin showed love to her cast, saying, “When you’re surrounded by such amazing people, they want to make sure that you can swim and just soar.”

They also remembered the first scene they ever filmed together with a kite.

Yerin called it a “poetic” scene, saying, “Sophie’s letting her guard down. She’s having fun.”