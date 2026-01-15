Bobby Berk Reveals How John Cena Came Up with ‘Junk or Jackpot?’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Queer Eye” alum Bobby Berk is cleaning out homes while hosting the HGTV show “Junk or Jackpot?”

“Extra” spoke with Berk about the show, which is the brainchild of John Cena.

Bobby shared, “One night out at dinner with friends, he started talking about his out-of-control collections and the more they talked about it, he’s like, ‘This would be a cute show. I need to talk to HGTV about this.’”

Cena was a fan of Berk and wanted him to host the show!