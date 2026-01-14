Timothy Busfield Appears in Court on Child Sex Abuse Charges

There are new developments in the Timothy Busfield case, as the “Thirtysomething” star faced a judge in New Mexico fighting some very ugly charges, including two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse.

Busfield appeared via Zoom wearing an orange jumpsuit and did not enter a plea.

The judge told him the state had filed an expedited motion for pretrial detention and that he would be held without bond pending a hearing before the district court, which should take place within five business days.

She added that the deadline for a preliminary hearing was set for January 29.

On Friday, Busfield was charged with child sex abuse in New Mexico, and on Tuesday he surrendered to authorities.

Bernalillo County

The 68-year-old looked bleary-eyed in a mugshot obtained by “Extra” just after he turned himself in, while proclaiming his innocence in a video obtained by TMZ.

The accusations against Timothy are laid out in the arrest warrant obtained by “Extra,” stating that Timothy allegedly sexually abused two boys in Albuquerque on the set of the show “The Cleaning Lady,” which he was directing.

The abuse allegedly took place between 2022-2024.

In the video posted by TMZ, Busfield calls the accusations against him "lies,” adding, "I did not do anything to those little boys.”

He insists, “I’m gonna fight… I’m gonna be exonerated.”

His attorney also told “Extra,” “The claims being made against Tim are completely false, and we will fight this to the end until the truth prevails.”

Hours after Busfield turned himself in, U.S. marshals raided his New York home armed to the teeth, even using a battering ram as seen in footage posted by DailyMail+.

“Extra” spoke with Daily Mail correspondent Kayla Brantley, who said it appeared nobody was home at the time.

“They actually have to use a battering ram to break down the front door,” she said, “We learned that no one answered so they went ahead and let themselves in, and marshals searched for about 10 minutes. It was very quick, and from our reporters that were there, they saw them come out empty-handed, so it doesn't appear that much was recovered there.”

Timothy was booked into the psychiatric acute care section of the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque, but it is unclear why.

ABC News Legal Analyst Brian Buckmire told “Extra,” “I don't typically see individuals put into specific housing units based on the nature of those charges unless someone is hinting there may be an issue underlying those charges… We might have to wait and see for that one."

It was also revealed today in court papers that Busfield faces new accusations that he sexually abused a teenage girl in California several years ago. He is said to have begged the girl’s father not to call the police and allow him to do therapy instead. That girl’s father, a therapist, reportedly agreed at the time.

He has not been charged in connection to that claim.