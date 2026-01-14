Rose Byrne Is Getting Lots of Bearded Dragon Advice After Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Fresh off her Golden Globes win, Rose Byrne spoke to “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.

While Rose picked up Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” she mentioned in her acceptance speech that hubby Bobby Cannavale had to miss the show to pick up a bearded dragon.

Tommy asked, “So, what's going on? Is there a sex change with the bearded dragon? Is there a name? Like, I need the update.”

Rose told him, “Honestly, I've received a lot of unsolicited advice since I announced that at a major awards show, so I've learned my lesson.”

She went on, “The Globes was such a whirlwind. I was truly in shock. So, I didn't really know what I said and... I'm so mortified like, 'Oh, God, what did I say?' But it was such an incredible category. Those women were just amazing. I felt totally out of my depth... All those extraordinary peers in the audience, people I admire and like star struck by. So, it was wild.”

After her big win, the star said, "We had a really fun night. We went out after, and it was great. My brother was my date, and we had such a great time… I celebrated with Mary Bronstein, my writer-director. It was great.”

So, does she prefer comedic or dramatic roles? Rose said, “They both have their challenges. I've always revered comedic actresses and actors. I think it's something I always put on a pedestal. So, I still strive to do that.”

Praising her “Bridesmaids” co-stars, she said, "I look up to, you know, Maya [Rudolph] and Kristen [Wiig] and Melissa [McCarthy] and all the incredible women. And so, for me, that's still such the gold standard.”

On that note, Tommy asked, “Well, please tell me a ‘Bridesmaids' sequel is coming. I've been waiting a long time.”