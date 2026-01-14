‘Loot’ Star Joel Kim Booster Secretly Marries John Michael Sudsina

Getty Images

“Loot” actor Joel Kim Booster is married!

Four years after they met, Booster wed John Michael Sudsina at the Exploratorium in San Francisco in late December, The New York Times reports.

Joel Kim told the newspaper, “We both have a very big sense of play, and that is sort of the ethos of the Exploratorium.”

The couple was joined on their special day by 167 of their closest family and friends.

On Tuesday, Booster wrote on Instagram, “Feeling very lucky that I can honestly say my wedding was the best day of my life, no contest. I’ve never felt so certain and so loved.”

Thanking everyone who was involved with the wedding, Joel Kim gushed, “I’m just really happy.”

Joel Kim and John Michael locked eyes on each other for the first time at a club in Puerto Vallarta.

Booster recalled to NYT, “We were pretty much scream-whispering stories into each other’s ears at the very loud nightclub, just telling every anecdote from our lives. Which now, in hindsight, is very us.”