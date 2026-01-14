Kiefer Sutherland Arrested After Altercation with Rideshare Driver

Getty Images

“24” star Kiefer Sutherland is starting the new year on the wrong foot after an alleged altercation with a rideshare driver.

In court records obtained by “Extra,” Kiefer was arrested on Monday, January 12, in Los Angeles.

Keifer was released on $50,000 bond. A court date has been set for February 2.

A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department told us, “On January 12, around 12:15 a.m., officers from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a radio call regarding an assault involving a rideshare driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.”

They went on, “The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim. Officers arrested Sutherland at the scene for Criminal Threats, in violation of California Penal Code section 422.”

According to the spokesperson, the unnamed victim didn’t suffer any injuries that required medical attention.

An investigation is under way.

Sutherland has not publicly commented on the matter.

TMZ reports that the altercation happened after the driver refused to pull over and let Sutherland leave the vehicle.

Law enforcement told the outlet that Kiefer asked to be let out several times, but the driver refused.

At one point, the driver called 911, claiming that Sutherland threatened to kill him if he didn’t pull the car over. He claims Kiefer assaulted him.

Could a language barrier be to blame?