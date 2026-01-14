‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Trailer Shows Rue on the Run, Cassie ‘Spread-Eagle’ on OnlyFans

Patrick Wymore/HBO

Check out a newly released trailer for “Euphoria” Season 3!

This new season will feature a time jump to five years after Season 2 ended.

In Season 3, Zendaya’s Rue will be wrestling with the idea of faith while still dealing drugs in Mexico. In the trailer, Rue is still in debt to drug dealer Laurie, who ends up finding her!

Rue says in the trailer while sitting in a church, “I don’t know if life was exactly what I wished, but somehow, for the first time, I was beginning to have faith.”

Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie and Jacob Elordi’s Nate are engaged, and their wedding makes it in the trailer. The trailer also cuts to Nate walking into a bedroom where Cassie is shooting racy videos for the web. Nate says, “I work all day and my bride-to-be is spread-eagle on the internet.”

Cassie responds, “I was just making content.”

Other characters seen in the trailer include Jules (Hunter Schafer), Maddy (Alexa Demie), Ali (Colman Domingo) and Lexi (Maude Apatow).

New additions to the show include Sharon Stone, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, Natasha Lyonne, Rosalía, Sam Trammell and Asante Blackk.