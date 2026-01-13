Win It! A ‘Rental Family’ Digital Code

Now you can watch “Rental Family” at home!

The feel-good movie starring Brendan Fraser arrives to digital retailers on Jan. 13 via platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, followed by the Blu-ray release February 17.

In the movie, Fraser plays a has-been American actor hired by a “rental family” agency in Tokyo. While he’s playing stand-in roles for strangers seeking connection, his performances begin to blur with reality. Up to this point he’s felt adrift and has been searching for meaning, and the role-playing awakens his humanity and compassion.

