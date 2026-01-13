Trevor Noah Returns as 2026 Grammys Host

Getty Images

Trevor Noah will be back to host the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced the news on Tuesday, revealing Noah will return “one final time as master of ceremonies.” This is the comedian’s sixth time hosting the show.

The 68th Annual Grammys Awards will air Sunday, February 1, 2026, from 8-11:30 p.m. live ET/5-8:30 p.m. live PT on CBS, and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).