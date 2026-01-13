‘The Pitt’s’ Shabana Azeez Says Hugh Jackman’s Trick Helped American Accent (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The doctors and nurses are being pushed to their breaking point in Season 2 of “The Pitt,” with the ER gone completely haywire.

“Extra” spoke with Shabana Azeez aka third-year medical student Victoria Javadi to spill secrets before episode 2 drops Thursday on HBO Max.

She teased that this season is “pivotal” for Victoria, who “fails really hard.”

Shabana credited a trick phrase she learned from fellow Aussie Hugh Jackman to help her master her American accent!

She commented, “How many times have you asked Sam whether or not his daughter’s learning disorder was caused by a genetic abnormality? And if you can say that phrase in an American accent, you’re in.’”

Shabana also knows a bunch of Americans, who she can ask about her pronunciation on words like insulin.