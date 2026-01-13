Teyana Taylor on Beyoncé Sending Her Flowers: ‘Love Making Her Proud’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Just days after her Golden Globes win, Teyana Taylor stepped out for the NYC premiere of “The Rip.”

“Extra” spoke with Teyana, who got flowers from Beyoncé after winning Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her work in “One Battle After Another.”

She said, “It was just so sweet. Oh, my God. I just love her, you know? She’s been supporting me since I was 16 years old… It’s always been very, very consistent. I also love that she’s watching me grow and you know, watching me blossom. I love making her proud. I love that she don’t miss a chance to remind me of how proud she is of me. That means the world to me.”

Teyana gushed about the special moment she got to share with her daughters after her Globes win.

She shared, “They came down from the suite and I ran straight out and straight into their arms… It was amazing. You see, even when I got onstage, I was like, ‘My babies.’ Like, I knew they were watching and I was just so happy.”

Teyana wasn’t expecting to win, saying, “I almost didn’t even write a speech.”

Taylor did want to make an “impact” with her speech and not just say thank you.

Teyana is also gracing the cover of Vanity Fair.

She shot the Lady Liberty cover months ago, recalling that she couldn’t believe it while she was doing it!

Teyana shared, "I just was stopping every few minutes and like, 'I'm doing a cover of Vanity Fair.'"

Taylor was "so excited" that the issue's out, adding, "The spread to me is flawless.”