Meghan Trainor Pleads Her Innocence in Ashley Tisdale Mom Group Drama

Getty Images

Meghan Trainor is continuing to weigh in on the mom group drama after Ashley Tisdale’s The Cut essay went viral.

In a funny TikTok video, Trainor is lip-syncing to a clip from “Stranger Things” Season 5, in which Holly Wheeler pleads, “Please, you have to believe me.”

Trainor wrote on the video, “Me still trying to convince everyone I’m not involved in the mom group drama.”

Tisdale’s essay was about exiting a messy mom group.

Meghan also emphasized in the video caption, “I swear I’m innocent.”

Last week, Trainor also posted a video after fans speculated that Meghan, as well as stars like Hilary Duff and Mandy Moore, were part of the group.

Tisdale’s rep, however, told TMZ the essay was not about those stars.

Meghan took the humorous approach to it by posting a video of herself typing on her computer with the caption, “Me finding out about the apparent mom group drama.”

As she types, her song, “I Don’t Care” plays in the background with lyrics like, "No, let me take a moment, think it over / Does it touch me at all? / Nope, I still don't care / Let me check again, nope, I still don't care / Are you in my head? Nope, I still don't care.”

Meghan’s husband Daryl Sabara also shared his two cents on the drama, telling TMZ, “No drama over here, just trying to keep the kids happy, you know?”