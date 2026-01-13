Kane Brown & Gretchen Wilson Set to Perform at iHeartCountry Festival 2026

Getty Images

The lineup for the iHeartCountry Festival has just been announced!

Some of the big names who are taking part in the festival include Kane Brown, Gretchen Wilson and Shaboozey.

Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Dylan Scott, Russell Dickerson, Chase Matthew and Lauren Alaina are also scheduled to perform at the show, which will take place at Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Sunday, May 2.

In a statement, Rod Phillips, Executive Vice President of Programming for iHeartCountry, said, “We can’t wait for fans to experience this year’s incredible lineup, all coming together for one unforgettable night at Moody Center in Austin. It’s always amazing to see the energy and excitement in the crowd when so many great artists share the iHeartCountry stage.”