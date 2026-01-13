‘It Ends with Us’ Author Colleen Hoover Reveals Cancer Battle

Getty Images

Colleen Hoover, the author behind “It Ends with Us” and many other books, is battling cancer.

Hoover shared the news on Instagram Stories, writing, "Second to last day of radiation!”

She added, "I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @texas.oncology but they've been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them.”

In the mirror selfie, Colleen has her hair pulled back and is wearing a hospital gown over a black sweatshirt.

Instagram

While this is the first time Hoover has shared her cancer journey on Instagram, she reportedly posted the news on the private Facebook fan page Colleen Hoover’s CoHorts in December.

On Dec. 19, @KatyInkc, shared a screengrab of that post as Colleen explained she had "recurring health issues" while in Canada filming "Reminders of Him" that she put off until filming had wrapped.

According to the screenshot, Hoover wrote, "When I returned home I found out I had cancer... I'm okay, mine has been removed through surgery and I'll be undergoing some radiation, which I will begin soon, but luckily I did not need chemo."

She continued, "So while it felt huge and scary for a bit... I wasn't ready to share with anyone until I knew what the outcome would be."

Hoover also shared some of her cancer journey on Facebook on Friday, Jan. 9, posting, "I got results back today from the geneticist that say my cancer did not come from family genes. It also didn’t come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones.”

She continued, "This means it was more than likely environmental/lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress.”

The 46-year-old went on, "I’m happy and grateful to be alive but I hate vegetables. I hate when I have to get off the couch. I hate sweating. I hate when science is right."

She added, "If you see me at the gym, don’t even tell me good job. If you see me at a restaurant eating grilled chicken and drinking water, I’m probably real mad about it.”

Hoover did not go into further detail about the specifics of her cancer battle.

In October, Colleen wrote on social media about undergoing surgery, however, she did not specify at the time if it was cancer related.

Hoover posted on Instagram that she would be unable to moderate a book signing for Lucas Gage’s “I Wrote This for Attention,” adding, "nor will I be able to attend the premiere or any events for @regrettingyoumovie.”

The writer explained, "I’m super bummed, but am having an unavoidable surgery and can’t travel for a while.”

The cancer news comes just as Hoover released her new thriller “Woman Down,” about a struggling author who retreats to a lakeside cabin to work on her next book. That’s when a detective shows up with some disturbing news.

“Woman Down” is Colleen’s first book in three years, but fans will get two new film adaptations of her books this year. “Reminders of You” drops March 13 and “Verity” premieres October 2.

Hoover’s most famous film adaptation, “It Ends with Us,” has been at the center of a legal battle between director and star Justin Baldoni and star and producer Blake Lively.

Colleen, who was an executive producer on the film, spoke about the legal issues November.

She told Elle, “It feels like a circus. When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions. This actually, truly has impacted some of the actors’ careers in huge ways. And I just find it all around sad.”