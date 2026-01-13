Courtney Thorne-Smith & Roger Fishman’s Divorce Settlement Reveals Huge Monthly Income

Getty Images

“Melrose Place” star Courtney Thorne-Smith, 58, and her husband Roger Fishman have reached a divorce settlement, Us Weekly reports.

Thorne-Smith filed for divorce in June 2025 after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and noting their date of separation as September 1, 2021.

Now, Us Weekly reports that Courtney submitted the exes' divorce settlement on January 12.

The legal papers also revealed the exes’ huge monthly income, with Courtney earning $50,000 per month and Roger raking in $60,000. They both waived spousal support.

Us reports Thorne-Smith will keep a five-bedroom, five-bathroom L.A. home valued at $3.4 million, her Screen Actors Guild pension as well as jewelry, clothing, and personal effects. The actress will retain any earnings since their separation.

Fishman will keep several bank accounts, his jewelry, and his earnings since the split.

They have agreed to pay off their own credit card debt.

The exes, who signed a prenup in 2006 just before their January 1, 2007, wedding, had no community property, according to Us Weekly.

The publication adds that Courtney stated in the docs that she will “retain any and all rights that may have accrued to her or may in the future as a result of her employment with any employer and specifically including future earnings.”

Previous to their son Jacob turning 18, they had agreed to joint legal and physical custody and to split any school costs, camps, etc. Neither ex was going to pay child support.

Thorne Smith is best known for "Melrose Place," "Ally McBeal," "According to Jim" and "Two and a Half Men.”