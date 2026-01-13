Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Joke About ’The Rip’ Fight Scene and Making It Rain (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of their new crime thriller “The Rip.”

“Extra” spoke with Ben and Matt about their fight scene in the movie.

Damon quipped, “You would have to ask our stuntmen. The minute it kicked off, I was like, I went to the bullpen. I’m like, ‘I’m not taking on this guy.’”

Ben chimed in, “There’s people that want to work and I don’t want to take a job from anybody. A guy wants to, you know, punch people and get hit doing work, like, I’m not going to stand in his way.”

The two also recalled reading the script and calling each other right away.

Matt shared, “We read it and it just became clear we wanted to do it, and then as we got further along in the process, we kind of decided, why don’t we all just go do it together?”

According to Affleck, the movie is a “modern version of a throwback kind of crime thriller from the ’70s.”

Both guys raved over co-star Teyana Taylor, who just picked up her first Golden Globe for her performance in “One Battle After Another.”

Matt said, “She’s amazing. We’re excited for her, not surprised at all because she’s so unbelievably talented… She’s nominated for a Grammy as well.”

Ben joked, “She’s like, ‘And now I’m going to direct a movie… and I’m in culinary school.’ It’s a shame she has no ambition.”

Ben went on, “She’s brilliant. She’s terrific in this movie and it’s fun when somebody really talented, you know, kind of gets their opportunities.”

Affleck was a fan of Taylor’s work in “A Thousand and One,” saying, “She shows up on the scene, makes it better, makes it real. You don’t know exactly what she’s going to do. She’s got great instincts and it feels fresh.”