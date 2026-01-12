TikTok Style Star Wisdom Kaye Breaks Down Golden Globes Fashion

The most fashionable man on TikTok, Wisdom Kaye, joins “Extra’s” Derek Hough and Mona Kosar Abdi to dish on all the best Golden Globes fashions from Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Lawrence, Chase Infiniti, and more.

Sharing his reaction to J.Lo’s sheer form-fitting Jean Scherrer mermaid gown, Wisdom said, “I don’t think she ever comes to play. I think she always comes to serve, and that’s precisely what she did. Definitely a head-turning look for me personally.”

Speaking of sheer gowns, Mona said Jennifer Lawrence’s Givenchy dress was one of her top looks.

Wisdom said, “I think Jennifer Lawrence’s look was pretty ethereal. I feel like playing with sheer you can kind of go seductive, you can kind of go sort of whimsical and I feel like it manages to balance really well.”

Derek liked Kate Hudson’s silver number and felt like the bejeweled halter neckline screamed, “Diamonds are a girl's best friend.”

Kaye noted the cascading sparkle throughout the Armani Privè gown, made the dress that much more “special” and “captivating.”

Hough joked that Chase Infiniti’s gorgeous, mirrored bodice and skirt looked like his coveted Mirrorball Trophy from “Dancing with the Stars.”

Wisdom said, “Chase Infiniti had one of the stand-out looks of the night. To have something that is sculptural as part of a dress is not only always going to turn heads and be a statement, but custom Louis Vuitton, we know the hours and amount of work that goes on there. It truly is a special, special piece.”

Who was his best dressed? Wisdom chose Chase Infiniti, saying her look “balanced all the elements that I personally love.”