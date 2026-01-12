Getty Images

It turns out Leonardo DiCaprio was a big fan of pasta as a teen!

Nikki Glaser roasted Leo about dating younger women during her 2026 Golden Globes monologue, before teasing him about a 1991 Teen Beat interview.

Glaser apologized to DiCaprio for the joke about his girlfriend, saying, “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke, it’s cheap. I tried not to, but like we don’t know anything else about you. There’s nothing else, like, open up. I searched [and] the most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was in Teen Beat magazine in 1991. Is your favorite food still ‘pasta and more pasta?’ Look it up, that’s real.”

Leonardo nodded and responded, “Yes.”

Now, social media users are posting that interview, which in fact does list his favorite food as “pasta, pasta and more pasta.”

Other revelations from the interview reveal he was a big fan of Harry Connick Jr., Pink Floyd and M.C. Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This.”

Leo, who would have been around 17 at the time, listed his “The Departed” co-star Jack Nicholson as his favorite actor. His favorite actress back then? Meg Ryan.