Golden Globes: Jennifer Lopez on ‘Whole New’ Vegas Show (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez and “Extra’s” Derek Hough caught up on the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globes.

She dished on her new Up All Night Live Vegas residency and told Derek, “You have to come!”

Jennifer confirmed she will be back at the residency in March, saying, "It's a whole different show… You’re going to love it. You're going to love it. I'm telling you.”

Jennifer also talked about making a TikTok with Globes host Nikki Glaser during rehearsal and gushed, "I love her. I think she's amazing, and I think she's going to do a great job tonight. I'm excited for her.”

J.Lo recently gave “Extra” the scoop on her show in a sit-down interview where she talked about putting the show together — including performing some fun and moving covers!

According to Lopez, the show is an evolution of her life, saying, “I think about what I want to say and… what the show is about, and it kind of lives and breathes and grows as it goes.”

She added, "I wanted it to be something new and surprising and that I had never done and kind of like do the things I’ve dreamed of doing onstage.”

During the show, Lopez covers songs by Lana Del Rey and Elvis Presley.

She noted, “There’s songs that I’ve sung over the years that people don’t know that I love and I just thought, you know… it’s funny how things fall into place and you go, ‘Oh, yeah, this works right here and this works right there.’”

As for the residency, Jennifer described it as “a pop concert wrapped in a musical wrapped in a classic movie.”

Jennifer also reflected on where she is in her life and career going into 2026 and “dancing through life” no matter what it throws at you.