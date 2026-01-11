'The Pitt' Star Noah Wyle Talks 'Lovely' Reunion with George Clooney (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hours before he won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama, “The Pitt” star Noah Wyle and his wife Sarah Wells graced the red carpet at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.

Before the ceremony, “Extra’s” Derek Hough caught up with Noah, who dished on his recent reunion with “ER” co-star George Clooney at the AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards.

“That was a lovely reunion,” Noah smiled. “We’ve now known each other for 32 years and while we are not always intimate in each other’s lives, we’ve always been incredibly supportive of each other’s careers and turned out for each other.”

He went on, “I got to see him make his Broadway debut earlier this year, playing Edward R. Murrow in his Tony-winning performance, and give him an award last night for his stellar performance in ‘Jay Kelly.’"

“He got to say some great, lovely things to me and I’m so proud of him and I know he’s proud of me,” Noah said. “It's lovely that we still get to do what we love to do, and nobody’s caught us yet.”

Then, Noah went on to confirm the story of George bringing in the “ER" cast into his trailer for a pep talk.

“That’s a true story,” Noah stated. “He called us all into his trailer and he said ‘Okay, guys, I've been on a lot of failed pilots. I know what makes a show fail, and I think I know what makes a show work, and this one’s gonna be different. We’re going to be nice to everybody, we’re going to be on time, we’re going to know our lines, there’s not going to be any division between foreground and background, or cast and crew, we’re going to take our work seriously, we’re not going to take ourselves seriously, and we’re going to make a great show.’”

Noah continued, “And we all said, ‘Okay,’ like, ‘Why not?’”

He admitted, “I was young enough and naive enough to not know that isn’t how it always goes. I had this lovely 15-year run on that show, and spent another 15 years trying to find that feeling again.”

“It wasn’t until ‘The Pitt’ that it kind of came back — validating that there’s a way of working that’s very communal, and very inclusive, and very respectful, and also a lot of fun,” Wyle shared. “And you’re still capable of doing work that resonates all around the world.”

Now being an acting veteran, did Wyle take on that same role as Clooney did with “The Pitt” cast.

“I’ve always been that kind of kid in the room, and I've always sought out my elders, and tried to learn at the foot of the people who have been there before me, and I've recognized that I stand on these shoulders of giants,” Noah replied. “So, passing forward that knowledge, especially in terms of professionalism or set decorum, is really important to me.”

Noah also remembered the lessons from the late Rob Reiner, saying, “Not only George taught me that, but Rob Reiner — rest in peace — on 'A Few Good Men' was so welcoming to me on my first day at work.”

He continued, “It took so little effort on his part to make me feel comfortable and competent and confident, that it was a lesson that I've taken with me every set I've ever been on.”