Teyana Taylor on Awards Season Advice from Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘Pace Yourself’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“One Battle After Another” star Teyana Taylor was fabulous in feathers at the 2026 BAFTA Tea Party.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Teyana, who reflected on all the love for her and the movie.

She said, "I’m just feeling so grateful and so blessed. I’m filled with some much gratitude. I’m still pinching myself. I don’t think any of this lightly or for granted.”

“It’s a deep appreciation that I have, and I feel just so full,” Teyana stressed.

Teyana also spoke about awards season advice from co-star Leonardo DiCaprio.

She commented, “We speak about, as a whole, is to have fun with it, you know, and like really pace yourself. We try not to get caught up and going down a rabbit hole.”

Taylor emphasized the importance of staying “grounded” and “rooted in love.”

No matter if they win or lose tonight, Teyana is “so happy.”

She went on, “Every win is a win. The small ones, the big ones, the medium ones.”