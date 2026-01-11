Teyana Taylor Declares ‘Best Is Yet to Come’ After Golden Globes Win (Exclusive)

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Teyana Taylor told “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi she was “still tripping out” after her 2026 Golden Globes win for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Movie for “One Battle After Another.”

Taylor confessed, "I really feel like I'm going to wake up tomorrow and they're going to say, 'The awards is tonight. Get up. You need to get dressed.’"

She said she was excited to celebrate with her daughters, telling Mona, "They were upstairs watching. And then when I came from doing press, they were in the lobby waiting. So, I was able to come out, love on them… And I’m about to go upstairs to them now. I'm so excited to see them."

Teyana also reflected on what her win means for representation.

"It means everything for me,” she said. "It means everything for you. It means everything for all our other brown sisters and little girls that is watching us."