Snoop Dogg’s Censored Golden Globes Comment Revealed

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Snoop Dogg was censored while presenting at the 2026 Golden Globes, leaving fans wondering what he said.

The rapper was about to hand out the Globe for Best Podcast when he made a confession.

According to Entertainment Weekly, he said, “I’m high as a motherf**ker right now,” which got bleeped. He added, "Y’all had me here too damn long!”

Before the censored moment, Snoop told the crowd, “I need y’all to loosen up a little bit. This is the double-Gs, the double-Gs, it’s the Golden Globes, and you’re with the D-O-double-G. So, make sure you enjoy yourself, don’t be no stiff biff! Move around a little bit!”

He said the category, “Best Podcast is a very important category for me, because, before podcasts, I was what y’all would listen to driving around in your cars. To you podcasters, you better hope I don’t get in that game.”

Snoop added, “Shout-out to the Golden Globes for putting the podcast category in this awards show. And shout-out to all of the podcasters. You all are winners, but the real winner is.”

That’s when he dropped his censored comment, before handing the award to Amy Poehler, who won for “Good Hang.”