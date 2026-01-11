'Sinners’ Star Wunmi Mosaku Reveals Pregnancy on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Getty Images

“Sinners” actress Wunmi Mosaku just debuted her baby bump on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet!

The star stunned in a flowing yellow strapless gown with a sheer halter overlay by Matthew Reisman.

She opened up to Vogue about expecting her second child in a personal essay, sharing, "It’s something I want to hold close — to nurture quietly, to meditate on and manifest with those who can truly hold me in the light as all this beauty and change unfolds. It’s delicate and fragile. Scary and awe-inspiring. Humbling and deeply profound."

Wunmi continued, "In my Nigerian culture, we don’t really announce this kind of news. It’s meant to be protected. Everything in me resists sharing it publicly — not because I’m not grateful or joyful, but because this feels like one of the few things that truly belongs to me.”

She explained that as she moves through award season, she knew it would be with an “ever-growing bump” and she was advised to “get ahead of speculation and questions.”

Mosaku said, "Truthfully, I’d love to just show up as me — a woman who happens to be pregnant — celebrating our powerful film and our amazing team, while I protect this most sacred prayer of my life. So, I've decided to stop trying to camouflage my bump today at the Golden Globes, so me and baby can truly enjoy and embrace the moment fully together.”