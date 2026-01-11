Sheryl Lee Ralph Says ‘Abbott Elementary’ Success is “Lightning in a Bottle” (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph stunned in Charles Harbison at the 2026 Golden Globes.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Sheryl, who is “thrilled” that her hit show “Abbott Elementary” is still being recognized after five seasons.

She said, “One of the best casts on TV. The audience continues to grow.”

Sheryl is “thankful,” saying, “I recognize that we’ve got lightning in a bottle and I want to respect the lightning because it doesn’t happen all the time.”

Ralph showed her appreciation to the show’s fans, saying, “Five seasons with the possibility of more — thank you all very much who watch us.”

Sheryl is known for her radiant energy, so what’s her secret?

She stressed, “Beauty is an inside job… It is about how you come to life, inside out.. and I’ve just always been about being my best self in the world. There’s so much going on… people are struggling right now… I want to continue to bring my hope, my faith, my light.”