Seth Rogen Teases the ‘Golden Globes’ Is a ‘Recruiting’ Event for 'The Studio’ (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Seth Rogen and “The Studio” team backstage at the Golden Globes after their big win for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

Seth, who is one of the creators of the show and also its star, took home Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy.

He said of the journey so far, “It's been so fun, honestly. Like, I’ve loved making the show. I'm so proud of the show. I love everyone I work with. I think they're so amazing. I've worked for, like, 25 years in Hollywood and never even remotely had anything received like this. And so, it's very nice and it’s very novel to me, even though I’ve been working a long time. It feels very new and exciting.”

James Weaver, an executive producer on the show, talked about how surreal it was to be in the ballroom after they filmed an episode in that same room.

"Walking into the ballroom tonight was like déjà vu because we filmed here for six, seven days like two years ago and it was just like, ‘Wow,' it looked exactly the same and now here we were, like, up for the award. It was, like, really surreal and, like, very much emotional, like, ‘Oh, my God, this is going to really happen.’ So, it was very, very cool.”

How are they going to top this? Rogen joked, “Do they give Oscars to TV shows?”

Mona mentioned the Globes ballroom was the perfect place to find new talent for the show.

Seth insisted, “We’ve all approached several people, for real” and joked it’s a “recruiting” and “scouting” event for them.

Rogen also praised his “Platonic” co-star Rose Byrne, who won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

Seth said, "I was so psyched. She really didn’t think she was going to win. I was talking to her 30 seconds before she won, and she very much didn't think she was going to win.”

He added with a laugh, "She's been sending me pictures of the lizard all week that her husband is currently purchasing.”