Rose Byrne on Hubby Bobby Cannavale Missing Globes to Get a Bearded Dragon (Exclusive)

Rose Byrne was backstage with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi after winning Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.”

Rose confessed she wasn’t prepared for the win, saying, "I am in shock. I truly was unprepared.”

Byrne said of the film, “It's small in scale but huge in concept and huge in feeling and ambition. And it's a risk to put a middle-aged woman at the… center of every frame of a film. And Mary Bronstein did that, and she got it made, and she's a force of nature, and she believed in me, and I love her — and that's why I'm here.”

She also gushed over her co-stars, saying, "They were the most beautiful, wonderful cast members."

She did get to speak to her husband Bobby Cannavale briefly, saying, "We had a quick FaceTime, but the reception was pretty bad. But he was super cute. He was crying and he was adorable.”

In the speech she mentioned Cannavale couldn’t be there because he was picking up a bearded dragon at a reptile expo in New Jersey.

Rose told Mona of the bearded dragon, “It really is true. Yes. It’s going well. We've got the guy. He’s really cute and he's in the house.”