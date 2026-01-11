Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Baby Advice for Derek Hough: ‘Grandparents!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas chatted with “Extra’s” Derek Hough on their 2026 Golden Globes date night!

Chopra stunned in a strapless gown, telling Derek it is Dior by Jonathan Anderson paired with Bulgari jewels. For his part, Jonas looked handsome in a Berluti tuxedo.

Priyanka teased her new pirate movie “The Bluff,” saying, "I play a female pirate that goes around beheading everyone she meets. It's brutal and it's a lot of fun and we're going for a rated arrr."

Meanwhile, Nick is getting ready to start filming “Jumanji 3,” dishing, “We start back up in a couple weeks. The gang's already begun, but I was finishing the tour with the brothers, so I'm joining late, but it’s good to be back, and it's good to be here tonight."

They also had some baby advice for new dad Derek Hough. When he asked their secret as working parents, Priyanka told him, “Grandparents!”

Chopra shared, "It's a big secret for working parents, but you beg your parents to just come in and stay for a while till you can go out and shoot and come back home. That's my trick.”

Jonas agreed, "That definitely helps. We do our best to not exceed, you know, a certain amount of time away from each other and the baby. And that also helps. And then I'm just really trying to cherish those quiet moments when it is just the three of us and we get to rest and recharge.”

Will they be hitting the after-parties? Nick said, "We've been on the East Coast, so we get a little jet-lagged.”

Priyanka added, “And we’re parents, so I don’t know… We’ll see how the night progresses.”